Gangavaram Port achieves another milestone by berthing largest displacement vessel

Visakhapatnam: Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country today achieved another milestone by berthing the largest displacement vessel at the port. The vessel MV MARAN FIDELITY with Displacement of 2,21,083 MTs & Cargo Parcel of 1,85,000 MTs on behalf of Customer M/S Adani Enterprises Limited was berthed safely by the port staff and management. The highest displacement handled till date was 2,05,429 MTs and GPL team surpassed it effortlessly. The call of MV MARAN FIDELITY not only endorses the capabilities of the port to handle large vessels, but also reiterates the role of GPL in boosting trade across the Indian subcontinent.

GPL continues to attract large size ships consolidating its position as the most preferred gateway of Indian cargoes. The port offers state of the art infrastructures facilities with deep depth & multi-purpose cargo berths which are equipped to facilitate fast movement of cargos. The port provides efficient cargo handling services for a variety of bulk and break-bulk cargo groups to the customers

“We are incredibly proud of our team’s accomplishments and their focus on achieving newer targets. Gangavaram Port has tremendous capability and has the state-of-the-art infrastructure to handle large cargo parcels & vessels. The port and its related facilities & material handling system are amongst the most advanced in Asia meeting the highest standards in terms of safety. We are confident that with our continued focus and growth and development, GPL will set newer heights in area of cargo management” Spokesperson Gangavaram Port said