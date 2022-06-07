CSIR-IMMT Celebrates World Environment Day -2022

Bhubaneswar: World Environment Day is on 5th June and like earlier years, Environment and Sustainability Department, CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar celebrated the eve during 4th -5th June, 2022. This year the celebration began involving “Jigyasa Team” for organizing Environmental Quiz competitions on ecology and science for school students (8th to 10th Standard). Twenty three teams (2 students -a team) from different schools participated and 3 teams of Bhubaneswar won 1st (Mr. AnuPrusty and Miss Archisha Mishra, D.A.V Public School, Pokhariput), 2nd(Mr. AjitabhRanasingh and Mr. Dheeman Mohanty, D.A.V Public School, Pokhariput)and 3rd(Miss Anjali Das and RuchikaBiswal, K.V. No. 1) prize. Also, an extempore competition for research scholars of CSIR-IMMT was also conducted. On 5th June, 2022, plantation of Sal (Shore asp.) and Mohula (Madhuca Sp.) trees were planted by Prof. S Basu, Director, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubanewar in presence of Dr. N K Dhal, Head, and Environment & Sustainability Department, scientists, research scholars and children. During the occasion Dr. Nihar Ranjan Sahoo, Chief Environmental Engineer, SPCB, Bhubaneswar was guest of honor. Prof. S Basu, highlighted about the different facets of environmental concern and spoke about World Environment 2022 theme- “Only One Earth” as his inaugural address. Dr. NiharRanjanSahoo also elaborated about the sustainability concepts and described the carrying capacity of the Earth. During the function, former head of Environment & Sustainability DepartmentDr. S N Das, Dr. B C Acharya and Dr. C R Panda were felicitated for contributing towards environmental research. The prizes to the winners were presented during the function. The World Environment Day 2022 event was coordinated by Dr. D P Das, Senior Principal Scientist and Jigyasa coordinator, Dr. Manish Kumar, Principal Scientist and Er. R Sathish, Senior Scientist.