Galgotias University Convocation 2023: Celebrating 3,906 Graduates Journey to Excellence

National, March 20, 2024: Galgotias University proudly celebrated its convocation ceremony for the class of 2023, conferring degrees to 3,906 graduates in a grand event that highlighted the university’s commitment to academic excellence and global engagement. The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished guests including Mr. Atanu Chakraborty, Chairman of HDFC Bank, and his excellency Mr. Clemente Pedro Francisco, Ambassador of Angola to India.

The Galgotias University campus was abuzz with excitement as the graduating class, alongside their families, were welcomed by Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor of Galgotias University. In his welcome address, he emphasised the importance of value-based education and the role of graduates in contributing towards the vision of “Viksit Bharat – Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas,” as advocated by Prime Minister Modi. He also highlighted the university’s focus on preparing students for evolving work profiles through digital technology.

Dr. KM Babu, Vice Chancellor of Galgotias University presented the university’s annual report, detailing significant achievements in research, innovation, and educational prowess, and spotlighted the university’s esteemed recognitions, including its recent accolades in excellence and innovation.

Chief Guest Mr. Atanu Chakraborty lauded Galgotias University for its sterling contributions to the realm of education and motivated the graduates to pursue lifelong learning and to serve their communities with distinction.

Guest of Honour Mr. Clemente Pedro Francisco applauded the university’s international outreach and extended his congratulations to the graduates on their commendable achievements.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University expressed his gratitude towards the outgoing student council members and emphasised the critical importance of continual learning for both personal and professional development. Ms. Aradhana Galgotia, Director Operations, inspired the graduates to maintain their spirit of curiosity, creativity, and innovation.

The degree conferral was conducted by Dr. Avadhesh Kumar, Pro-Vice Chancellor, with the academic procession led by Dr. Nitin Gaur, Registrar. The ceremony reached its pinnacle with the Chancellor’s formal declaration of the convocation’s close, culminating with the national anthem, signifying the end of a remarkable event that celebrated academic success and the promise of future achievements.

Galgotias University proudly congratulates the class of 2023, embarking on a journey filled with opportunities to make a significant impact in the world.