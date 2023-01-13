New Delhi : As part of the Jan Bhagidari, G20 India Presidency, more than 300 people, including Municipal Commissioners from States, urban experts and industry representatives from all over the country, participated today in a seminar on Urban Infrastructure in Pune.
G20 India : Municipal Commissioners from States, urban experts and industry representatives from all over the country, participate today in a seminar on Urban Infrastructure in Pune
Prev Post
Samsung Launches 2023 Side-by-Side Refrigerator Range That Will be 100% Made in India, with Features Made for India