G20 India : Municipal Commissioners from States, urban experts and industry representatives from all over the country, participate today in a seminar on Urban Infrastructure in Pune

New Delhi : As part of the Jan Bhagidari, G20 India Presidency, more than 300 people, including Municipal Commissioners from States, urban experts and industry representatives from all over the country, participated today in a seminar on Urban Infrastructure in Pune.

The discussions were organised in the series of events in Pune in the run upto the #G20 Infrastructure Working Group #IWG Meeting to be held in Pune on 16th-17th January 2023.
Odisha Diary bureau
