Several events held on Day 4 of the Start-up India Innovation to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country

On Day 4 of the Start-up India Innovation Week 2023, several events were successfully conducted to boost the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the country.

Startup India with the support of Zone Startups today organized a MAARG Mentorship Masterclass for Mentors mentoring the startups in their entrepreneurial journey. MAARG (Mentorship, Advisory, Assistance, Resilience, and Growth), the National Mentorship Platform is a one stop platform to facilitate mentorship for startups across diverse sectors, functions, stages, geographies, and domains. The objective of the workshop was to equip the attendees with effective ways of mentoring startups, by enhancing their capacities and knowledge. More information on MAARG Portal can be accessed at https://maarg.startupindia.gov.in/

Startup India also organised the webinar on – “Decoding the Seed: Understanding Seed Funding Mechanism” with speakers from various prominent incubators in the country.

The webinar can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVkMyJHJF9A&ab_channel=StartupIndia

Kerala Startup Mission hosted KTIZ Innovation Day and a workshop for startup founders and ecosystem players to mark the occasion of National Startup Day.

Atal Incubation Centre – Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation (AIC) organised a one-day event, Puduvai Startup Sprint, a unique initiative to promote an innovative, and supportive ecosystem through pro-active initiatives. The event included knowledge sharing sessions on Startups and Team Building.

UASB Agri Innovation Center, Bengaluru, organised a series of workshops surrounding the theme ‘Role of Startups in Sustainable Agriculture’. The event included informative sessions on ‘Organic Farming for Agri Startups’, ‘Agroforestry Dependent Integrated Farming for Sustainable Income of Farmers’, and ‘Innovation in Agriculture by Startup’.

International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad Foundation organised ‘Mentor Cafe’, an offline event in collaboration with Startup India. The event included a ‘One-on-One Discussion forum between Industry Experts and Startups on Overall Strategy’ for budding and aspiring entrepreneurs.

AIC Raise Business Incubator Pvt Ltd in Coimbatore, organised a three-day event, ‘Startup Odyssey. A knowledge sharing Webinar was hosted on ‘How and When to Approach to Investors’, with special focus on inspiring and educating young innovators and students.

Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council in Aurangabad, Maharashtra in association with GIZ & Govt ITI has taken a unique initiative for fostering the spirit of Skills based Entrepreneurship amongst the ITI Students. Session on My Skill, My Business was conducted to create awareness & develop the much-needed mindset for establishing an enterprise.