G. Kishan Reddy to address the 10th International Tourism Mart for the North East Region on 17th November in Aizawl

New Delhi : Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is organizing the 10th International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the North East Region from 17th to 19thNovember 2022 in Aizawl, Mizoram. Union Minister for Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy will address the inaugural session of 10th ITM for the North East Region on 17th November 2022. Objective of ITM 2022 is to highlight tourism potential of the Northeast region in domestic and international markets. Chief Minister of Mizoram Shri Zoramthanga will also grace the event.

The three-day ITM event will be attended by North-eastern Tourism Ministers, Seniors Officials of North-eastern states, State Governments, and Heads of the Tourism & Hospitality Associations.

The event will focus on “Priorities of G20 for Tourism Track”, since India will assume the forthcoming G20 Presidency for a year starting from 1st December 2022. The Mart will bring together the tourism business fraternity and entrepreneurs from the eight North Eastern States. The event has been planned and scheduled to facilitate interaction between buyers, sellers, media, Government agencies and other stakeholders to create a buzz.

The mart will include presentations by eight North Eastern States on their tourism potential, cultural evenings, sightseeing visits to local attractions in and around Aizawl. It will also include B2B meeting where buyers from different regions of the country will engage in one-on-one meetings with sellers from the North-East Region. Also, an exhibition including display of beautiful handicrafts and handlooms will also be organized to show case the tourism products of respective participating States.

The International Tourism Marts are organized in the North-Eastern States on rotation basis. Mizoram is hosting this Mart for the first time. The earlier editions of this mart have been held in Guwahati, Tawang, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala, Imphal and Kohima.