Odisha : Digital Life Certificate Camp at SBI Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : A Mega Digital Life Certificate Submission camp through face Authentication Technology by Jeevan Praman App for pensioners was organised by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare and SBI CPPC Bhubaneswar in collaboration with AO Bhubaneswar at SBI Bhubaneswar Main Branch today. The programme was attended by Sh. Vishal Kumar, Under Secretary, GOI and officials from UIDAI in presence of Sri Amarendra Kumar, DGM (D&TB).

This is a new initiative by the Government of India for facilitating submission of Life Certificate for pensioners.

Pensioners can submit Life Certificate digitally through Jeevan Pramaan Portal. Pensioners can also submit Life Certificates using the Face Authentication technology based on Aadhaar whereby it is possible to generate a Digital Life Certificate from any Android based smartphone for online submission on the Jeevan Pramaan mobile application.

For ensuring broad outreach of above initiatives of Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, DoPPW is launching NATION-WIDE CAMPAIGN FOR PROMOTION OF DIGITAL LIFE CERTIFICATE FOR CENTRAL GOVERNMENT PENSIONERS.

DoPPW is organizing DLC campaign in 37 cities across country including three cities in Odisha i.e. Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Balasore to ensure awareness about “Ease of Living” welfare measures taken by the Government of India.

Officials of SBI and Pensioners were present on the occasion.