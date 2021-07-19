G Kishan Reddy : More than 2.8 Lakh Artefacts of ten Government museums and galleries under Ministry of Culture available for online access

New Delhi : Minister for Culture Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today said that

The Ministry of Culture has taken up the task of digitisation of collections of ten (10) museums under its domain through Jatan programme since April 2014, even before the onset of Covid-19. Besides this, the Ministry also operates a scheme namely ‘Museum Grant Scheme’ under which financial assistance is provided to State Governments, Societies, Autonomous Bodies, Local Bodies and Trusts registered under the Societies Act for digitisation of art objects in the museums across the country for making their images/catalogue available over the website for online access.

The number of artefacts at Government museums and galleries under Ministry of Culture available for online access as of 30.06.2021 at the website http://museumsofindia.gov.in are as under:

Name of Museum No. of artefacts availableon site

National Museum, New Delhi

– 80997

Indian Museum, Kolkata

– 46326

Victoria Memorial Hall. Kolkata

– 26611

Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad

– 47504

Allahabad Museum, Paryagraj

– 61642

National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi – 12902

National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai – 1460

National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru – 534

ASI Goa Museum – 701

ASI, Nagarjunakonda Museum – 8450