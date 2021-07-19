APEDA with Basmati Export Development Foundation organizes awareness creation programme for the basmati rice growers

New Delhi : For boosting exports, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)’ arm Basmati Export Development Foundation (BEDF) has taken an innovative step to sensitize farmers involved in the cultivation of Basmati rice.

As a part of the initiative, BEDF in association with Rice Exporters Association of Uttar Pradesh has launched an awareness campaign to encourage farmers for growing high-quality Basmati rice at Jahangirpur under GautamBudh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the nationwide celebration of 75 years of India’s independence or ‘AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav’, BEDF launched an awareness drive for farmers for judicious use of chemicals in basmati paddy cultivation. The drive was launch on July 16.

Through the awareness creation programme, farmers were informed that the Basmati rice cultivation is an Indian tradition and it is a collective responsibility to maintain this tradition as there is huge demand for Basmati rice in the global market. The farmers have been requested to get themselves registered on basmati.net through State Agriculture Department.

More than 125 farmers of western Uttar Pradesh participated in the awareness drive, wherein they were told to use the right quantity of chemicals and fertilisers to produce high-quality of Basmati that will help them in increasing the demand for Basmati rice in the world resulting in increasing the income of farmers.

APEDA through BEDF has been assisting the state governments in promotion of basmati rice cultivation.

APEDA has also suggested usage of certified seeds to maintain the quality of the products by farmers along with scientific use of chemical fertilizer for ensure quality production of basmati rice which would further give a boost to basmati rice exports from the country.

Basmati.net is developed by APEDA and is aimed to provide a common platform to all stakeholders in the supply chain to enter details of activities undertaken by them as part of the Basmati value chain.

India exported 4.63 million tons of Basmati rice valued at Rs 29,849 crore ($ US 4019 million) in 2020-21.

APEDA has been promoting rice exports through collaborations with various stakeholders in the value chains. The government had set up the Rice Export Promotion Forum (REPF), under the aegis of the APEDA. REPF has representations from rice industry, exporters, officials from APEDA, ministry of commerce and directors of agriculture from major rice producing states including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.