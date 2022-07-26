Funds for R&D in drug discovery and manufacturing

New Delhi : R&D and innovation in pharma sector is done by number of institutions and organizations under various scientific Ministries/ Departments, which have their own budgetary provisions. Department of Pharmaceuticals has set up seven National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPERs) as institutes of national importance, to nurture and promote quality and excellence in pharmaceutical education and research in India. An outlay of Rs. 1,500 cr. has been approved for strengthening/ up-gradation of these NIPERs for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Department of Pharmaceuticals has also set up an Inter- Departmental Committee (IDC) to periodically review and coordinate research work undertaken by various organizations under different Ministries/ Departments so as to ensure optimum utilization of funds and avoid overlapping and duplication of efforts and resources.

NIPERs, after detailed inter departmental consultations have formulated a programme on ‘Drug Discovery for Affordable Healthcare’ in mission mode and has sought funds from National Research Foundation (NRF). Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) through its constituent laboratories has been pursuing R&D activities for drug discovery and development with the total funds committed for ongoing research in the area to the tune of about Rs 53.56 Crore. Department of Biotechnology (DBT), along with its Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) has facilitated implementation of R&D projects for drug discovery in the areas of Tuberculosis (TB), Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR), Diabetes, Cancer, Rare Diseases, etc., through the regular schemes of DBT and BIRAC. Department of Scientific & Technology (DST) has recently invited proposals for research in rare diseases with focus to bring generic drugs which are off- patent and to develop process chemistry for drugs under patent to make it affordable once patent expires.

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare approve new drugs in the country as per provisions of Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940 & Rules, made there under. The comprehensive list of all approved drugs is available at https://cdsco.gov.in/opencms/en/Approval_new/Approved-New-Drugs/

In USA, the list of all drugs approved by USFDA is available at https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cder/daf/ and in EU, the European Medicines Agency (EMU) publishes medicine-related data on its website and European public assessment reports (EPARs) of all medicines authorized in European Union is available a at https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/download-medicine-data#european-public-assessment-reports-(epar)-section

This information was given by Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri Bhagwanth Khuba in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.