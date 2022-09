Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, the authorities of Hirakud dam reservoir on Monday has decided to open four gates at around 10am looking forward to the following incessant rain in upper catchment areas.

As per reports, the inflow of water into Hirakud Dam was 4, 39,291 cusec while outflow stood at 5, 63,806 cusec after continuous rainfall.

Further, Dam officials informed in the morning that the water level stood at 629.27 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft.