Odisha reports 125 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 125 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 18th Sept

New Positive Cases: 125

Of which 0-18 years: 20

In quarantine: 74

Local contacts: 51

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bargarh: 6

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 2

5. Cuttack: 6

6. Deogarh: 3

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 1

9. Jajpur: 1

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kalahandi: 3

12. Kandhamal: 2

13. Kendrapada: 2

14. Khurda: 23

15. Koraput: 2

16. Mayurbhanj: 2

17. Nawarangpur: 4

18. Nayagarh: 7

19. Nuapada: 3

20. Puri: 9

21. Rayagada: 2

22. Sambalpur: 19

23. Sonepur: 2

24. Sundargarh: 14

25. State Pool: 6

New recoveries: 181

Cumulative tested: 33434460

Positive: 1331918

Recovered: 1321126

Active cases: 1553