Odisha reports 125 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 125 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 18th Sept
New Positive Cases: 125
Of which 0-18 years: 20
In quarantine: 74
Local contacts: 51
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Bargarh: 6
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 2
5. Cuttack: 6
6. Deogarh: 3
7. Gajapati: 2
8. Jagatsinghpur: 1
9. Jajpur: 1
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Kalahandi: 3
12. Kandhamal: 2
13. Kendrapada: 2
14. Khurda: 23
15. Koraput: 2
16. Mayurbhanj: 2
17. Nawarangpur: 4
18. Nayagarh: 7
19. Nuapada: 3
20. Puri: 9
21. Rayagada: 2
22. Sambalpur: 19
23. Sonepur: 2
24. Sundargarh: 14
25. State Pool: 6
New recoveries: 181
Cumulative tested: 33434460
Positive: 1331918
Recovered: 1321126
Active cases: 1553