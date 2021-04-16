Fortis Healthcare donates Rs 8.62 crores to the Bharat Ke Veer corpus

Chennai: As part of its CSR initiatives, Fortis Healthcare contributed Rs 8.62 crores to the Bharat Ke Veer Corpus Fund, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on 30th March 2021, for the welfare of close family members of the martyrs of the Central Armed Police Forces, who have made supreme sacrifices in the service of the nation. The cheque was presented to Mr. Ajay Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs by Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare and Mr. Manu Kapila, Head, Corporate Affairs and CSR, Fortis Healthcare in the presence of Mr. M S Bhatia, Managing Trustee, Bharat Ke Veer.

Fortis Healthcare has always believed in taking active responsibility for empowering communities through social development initiatives to drive positive change and promoting the wellbeing of humanity. This gesture is a continuation of Fortis’ commitment to national response. The organization had earlier contributed to the PM CARES Fund in 2020, where it donated Rs 5.90 crore to support the government’s efforts in setting up effective healthcare facilities and services for patients hit due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the country. Fortis also gave a contribution cheque of INR 2.5 crores in 2020 to ICMR’s Director-General, Dr Balram Bhargava, in the presence of Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, as part of its commitment to extend support to the Government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Fortis contributed INR 1 crore in 2019 to the Assam CM’s Relief Fund to support and aid rehabilitation efforts for flood-affected people, and as part of its disaster relief initiative, Fortis supported the Kerala flood relief operations in 2018 where a medical relief initiative was launched to address the immediate health needs of the people, impacting over 2774 beneficiaries in Wayanad and Alappuzha districts in the state.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, CEO, Fortis Healthcare shared, “Our CSR initiatives are driven by our vision, philosophy and the need to stay connected to the larger community, fulfil unmet patient needs from marginalized population groups as well as identify those most in need of help and support. We also believe in supporting the Government’s national efforts and have made contributions to disaster response and rehabilitation initiatives in the past. In 2021, we feel great pride in being able to contribute to the reserve forces through the Bharat Ke Veer corpus. It is a humble way to recognize their heroic and tireless accomplishments in keeping our country safe and is much-needed as they are the real, yet unsung heroes of the country.”