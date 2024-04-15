Former Odisha Women’s Commission Chairperson Jyoti Panigrahi Joins BJP

Former Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Women, Jyoti Panigrahi, along with her husband Saroj Kumar Panigrahi, ex-Chairperson of Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation, officially joined the BJP today. The couple, who resigned from the BJD on April 11, made their transition to the BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of senior leaders Samir Mohanty and Basant Panda. Jyoti, who previously served as the Vice-President of Biju Janata Mahila Dal, cited a lack of access to the party’s leadership as a reason for leaving the BJD after a 30-year association. She expressed concerns about the internal dynamics of the BJD and the decision-making process, prompting her decision to switch parties.