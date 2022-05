Former Japanese Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Yoshihide Suga calls on Prime Minister

New Delhi :Former Prime Minister of Japan H.E. Mr. Yoshihide Suga called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 24 May 2022 in Tokyo.

They recalled their previous interactions, including their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021. Prime Minister appreciated Mr. Suga’s contribution in deepening and strengthening India-Japan relations.

The two leaders exchanged views on on further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership. Prime Minister invited Mr. Suga to lead a delegation of Japanese MPs to India.