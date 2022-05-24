Prime Minister’s meeting with Australian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Anthony Albanese on 24 May 2022 on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo, Japan.

Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Albanese for his election victory. Both leaders reviewed the multi-faceted cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including in trade & investment, defence manufacturing, renewable energy including green hydrogen, education, science and technology, agricultural research, sports and people-to-people ties. Both Prime Ministers affirmed their desire to continue the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister extended an invitation to the Australian Prime Minister to visit India at an early date.