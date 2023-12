Bhubaneswar: Former Governor of Odisha MM Rajendran passed away today at the age of 88 years. Odisha CM Sri Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep condolence on the sad demise of late Sri Rajendran. CM expressed that, “His long years of experience as a career bureaucrat had made him carve a niche for himself as an Administrator. He will be always remembered for his dedication and service to the people.”