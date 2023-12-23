Two-day meeting of national office bearers of BJP concludes in Delhi

New Delhi: The two-day meeting of the national office bearers of the BJP concluded in New Delhi on Saturday. The party President J.P Nadda addressed the closing session of the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present on the occasion. Mr. Nadda said in a social media post that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is committed to provide a new dimension to the pride of the nation with the aim of ‘building a developed India. He said, the party’s resolve of Antyodaya’ is bringing qualitative changes in the lives of people through various schemes.

The Prime Minister Modi attended the national office bearers meeting at party headquarters in New Delhi. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that they had a fruitful interaction on ways to deepen BJP’s connection with the people and elaborate on the party’s agenda of development. The two-day meeting was attended by state chiefs, general secretaries, in-charge, and other office bearers.