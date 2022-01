New Delhi : Former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu has tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms.

The leader informed this on social media handel.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care,” tweeted N Chandrababu Naidu.