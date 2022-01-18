Odisha reports 11086 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 11086 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1155487. Khordha district registered the Highest of 3469 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 766 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 17th Jan

New Positive Cases: 11086

Of which 0-18 years: 1061

In quarantine: 6431

Local contacts: 4655

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 139

2. Balasore: 323

3. Bargarh: 125

4. Bhadrak: 132

5. Balangir: 300

6. Boudh: 83

7. Cuttack: 766

8. Deogarh: 53

9. Dhenkanal: 157

10. Gajapati: 93

11. Ganjam: 116

12. Jagatsinghpur: 273

13. Jajpur: 275

14. Jharsuguda: 132

15. Kalahandi: 253

16. Kandhamal: 51

17. Kendrapada: 85

18. Keonjhar: 223

19. Khurda: 3469

20. Koraput: 196

21. Malkangiri: 54

22. Mayurbhanj: 393

23. Nawarangpur: 137

24. Nayagarh: 149

25. Nuapada: 104

26. Puri: 188

27. Rayagada: 187

28. Sambalpur: 302

29. Sonepur: 153

30. Sundargarh: 1416

31. State Pool: 759

New recoveries: 5965

Cumulative tested: 26772561

Positive: 1155487

Recovered: 1066032

Active cases: 80914