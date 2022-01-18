Odisha reports 11086 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 11086 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1155487. Khordha district registered the Highest of 3469 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 766 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 17th Jan
New Positive Cases: 11086
Of which 0-18 years: 1061
In quarantine: 6431
Local contacts: 4655
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 139
2. Balasore: 323
3. Bargarh: 125
4. Bhadrak: 132
5. Balangir: 300
6. Boudh: 83
7. Cuttack: 766
8. Deogarh: 53
9. Dhenkanal: 157
10. Gajapati: 93
11. Ganjam: 116
12. Jagatsinghpur: 273
13. Jajpur: 275
14. Jharsuguda: 132
15. Kalahandi: 253
16. Kandhamal: 51
17. Kendrapada: 85
18. Keonjhar: 223
19. Khurda: 3469
20. Koraput: 196
21. Malkangiri: 54
22. Mayurbhanj: 393
23. Nawarangpur: 137
24. Nayagarh: 149
25. Nuapada: 104
26. Puri: 188
27. Rayagada: 187
28. Sambalpur: 302
29. Sonepur: 153
30. Sundargarh: 1416
31. State Pool: 759
New recoveries: 5965
Cumulative tested: 26772561
Positive: 1155487
Recovered: 1066032
Active cases: 80914