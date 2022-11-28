Forest Minister Dr. Shah condoles demise of three employees in road accident

New Delhi : Forest Minister Dr. Kunwar Vijay Shah has condoled the untimely demise of three Forest Department employees. In a condolence message sent to the bereaved families, Dr. Shah has said that he is shocked to hear the news of the death of these dutiful employees of the department. Dr. Shah said that this road accident that occurred during the discharge of the official duties is tragic. Paying floral tributes to the deceased persons, Minister Shri Shah has prayed to God to give peace to the departed souls.

It is notable that Forest Department employees Shri Jagdish Maru, forest guard Suryakant Mehra and Himanshu Verma passed away in a road accident on Sunday while going to Navara range for official work.