New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated Shivpuri’s weightlifter Muskaan Sheikh for winning the gold medal in the Commonwealth Power Lifting Competition in New Zealand.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the people of the state are proud of this victory of Muskan. He has made the country and the state proud. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has wished for a bright future for Muskaan.