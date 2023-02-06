​Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra on an official visit to France from 05-07 February 2023

​Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra is on an official visit to France from 05-07 February 2023 where he participated in the Focal Points’ Meeting of the India-France-UAE Trilateral Dialogue, launched in September 2022 by the Foreign Ministers of the three countries.

2.​ As a follow up to the Joint Statement issued and the roadmap adopted by the Foreign Ministers of India-France-UAE during their telephone call on 04 February 2023, the three focal points discussed the practical steps to take the cooperation forward including in the fields of defence, energy and environment, innovation and people-to-people exchanges, by synergising the strong bilateral partnerships between India, France and the UAE. They agreed to remain in touch and regularly review progress on the trilateral roadmap.