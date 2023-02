New Delhi : The first batch of earthquake relief material proceeded for Türkiye, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Teams.

It also includes specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment.

“Dost” is a common word in Turkish and Hindi… We have a Turkish proverb- “Dost kara günde belli olur” (a friend in need is a friend indeed). Thank you very much: Türkiye’s Ambassador to India @firatsunel on India’s assistance in earthquake relief effort.