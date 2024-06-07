For the first time in last six decades, a Prime Minister has got the third term – Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today acknowledged the historical significance of the Government’s third term, unprecedented in last six decades. Emphasising the rarity of such an accomplishment, he stated “It is for the first time since 1962 that a Prime Minister has got a third term”.

Addressing the participants of the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme at Vice President’s enclave, Shri Dhankhar urged the interns to harness the power of social media to express their views and remain vigilant against pernicious tendencies in democracy. Emphasizing the role of constructive debate, dialogue and discussion in the Parliament for positive growth, Shri Dhankhar urged the interns to mobilize public opinion if they see any deviation from these principles.

He further exhorted that Bharat is not a sleeping giant, instead we are a country on move that is rising every day and every moment. Emphasizing the significance of consulting the Indian Constitution for clarity, Shri Dhankhar advised the interns to text of Indian Constitution whenever in doubt about.

Describing the internship programme as a “Parliamentary Startup” that would provide a new direction and urge to engage with the country’s democratic processes, Shri Dhankhar highlighted how citizens can indirectly participate and raise public issues through petitions, without being a member of Parliament.

