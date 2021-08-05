For every hockey lover and sports enthusiast, 5th August 2021 will remain one of the most memorable days: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has praised Men’s Hockey Team of India for bringing home the Olympics Bronze. The Prime Minister reiterated special place that Hockey has in the hearts and minds of every Indian. He said for every hockey lover and sports enthusiast, 5th August 2021 will remain one of the most memorable days.
Then the Prime Minister, in a series of tweets, expressed his appreciation for each and every player of the Indian squad, “Your world-class penalty corner specialist skills have brought home a precious medal and made us all proud, India believes in you and waits to see more from the guardians of Indian hockey like you. My best wishes.”
We enjoyed your power-packed game, With those crucial goals that you scored, you’ve really brought Indian hockey to the centre of everyone’s attention.
Surender Kumar has a warm and welcoming smile. But try to score a goal against India and you will see his formidable and tough side. His excellent work in the Olympics played a great role in notching up the prestigious medal. Thank you, Surender. We are proud of you. #Tokyo2020