For every hockey lover and sports enthusiast, 5th August 2021 will remain one of the most memorable days: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has praised Men’s Hockey Team of India for bringing home the Olympics Bronze. The Prime Minister reiterated special place that Hockey has in the hearts and minds of every Indian. He said for every hockey lover and sports enthusiast, 5th August 2021 will remain one of the most memorable days.

