More than 50.29 lakh Vaccine Doses administered today till 7 pm

New Delhi : In a significant achievement, India’s Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has crossed49 crore landmark milestone (49,45,58,204), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 50.29 lakh(50,29,573) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

27,26,494vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,81,823vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 16,92,68,754persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 1,07,72,537have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 97687 566 2 Andhra Pradesh 3854154 255870 3 Arunachal Pradesh 372848 1050 4 Assam 5196361 181131 5 Bihar 10996350 483057 6 Chandigarh 345974 6972 7 Chhattisgarh 3942263 221917 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 256532 447 9 Daman & Diu 173399 1228 10 Delhi 3847078 435030 11 Goa 533312 16265 12 Gujarat 11948507 781516 13 Haryana 4910298 445008 14 Himachal Pradesh 1728183 6465 15 Jammu & Kashmir 1697142 74536 16 Jharkhand 3931305 234957 17 Karnataka 11059979 689853 18 Kerala 4382044 359010 19 Ladakh 89403 123 20 Lakshadweep 25327 228 21 Madhya Pradesh 16314469 855193 22 Maharashtra 12447485 833477 23 Manipur 575224 3667 24 Meghalaya 488023 1267 25 Mizoram 361905 1685 26 Nagaland 362594 1306 27 Odisha 5574769 458374 28 Puducherry 275682 3097 29 Punjab 2690955 155993 30 Rajasthan 11490054 1156784 31 Sikkim 308077 681 32 Tamil Nadu 9782810 705162 33 Telangana 5386729 673604 34 Tripura 1178633 24719 35 Uttar Pradesh 22123973 958118 36 Uttarakhand 2355648 83678 37 West Bengal 8163578 660503 Total 169268754 10772537

The cumulative vaccination coverage of 49,45,58,204vaccine doses is segregated based on population priority groups, as follows.

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years People Aged ≥ 45 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total 1st Dose 10323866 18021260 169268754 109795853 77575950 384985683 2nd Dose 7934170 11592589 10772537 41453391 37819834 109572521

As on Day-202 of the vaccination drive (5thAugust, 2021), total 50,29,573vaccine doses were given. 37,13,231beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 13,16,342beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 5thAugust, 2021 (202ndDay) Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years People Aged ≥ 45 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total 1st Dose 2530 8622 2726494 675988 299597 3713231 2nd Dose 16371 55887 481823 494683 267578 1316342

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.