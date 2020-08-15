For Atma Nirbhar Bharat, the youth should take a lead: Naveen Jindal

• Tribute to freedom fighters and soldiers who were martyred in protecting the country’s borders

Bhubaneswar: “For building a Self-Reliant India the youth should take a lead and come forward for entrepreneurship,” said Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL)’s Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal while addressing the Employees of JSPL and the Community Leaders on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

Amidst all precautions to prevent Covid-19 epidemic, Mr Jindal unfurled the National Flag at JSPL’s 9 MTPA Barbil Pelletisation Complex, which is the largest Pelletisation complex in India.

Paying tribute to the freedom fighters and the soldiers who were martyred in defense of the country's border, he said that our

National flag tricolor is the highest symbol of patriotism, unity and sacrifice. On this occasion, we take a pledge that by being a good citizen, we will contribute to the economic and social progress of the country.

Lauding JSPL’s initiatives to contribute to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Mr. Jindal said that JSPL has made the country self-sufficient by manufacturing head hardened rails for high speed trains. JSPL has also started discharging its responsibility for the Joka-Esplanade line of Kolkata Metro through Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. With this, metro trains will start running on indigenous tracks. Till now only the rails of foreign companies were used in metro services.

JSPL is the only company in India that produces head hardened rails for high speed trains, metro and mono rail.

He also said that the company believes in a “healthy family-happy world” as only a healthy citizen can contribute to nation building. So we are spreading health awareness among the people. Mr Jindal stressed upon the practice of doing regular exercise and consuming nutritious and balanced food .

Mr Naveen Jindal while wishing the Nation on 74th Independence Day, on Saturday wrote a blog titling “Independence Day Pledge: India’s Onward March Will Continue For All Times To come” . In his blog , while lauding the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ said India works overtime towards the $ 5 trillion economy vision.

At Angul, JSPL’s Managing Director Shri V.R. Sharma hoisted the National Flag during the celebration of the Independence Day at its mega steel complex in Angul. Mr Sharma in his Independence Day address applauded the ever flowing support of the People of Angul who have encompassed JSPL with open heart and have also shaped up their own lives and the prosperity of the Region.

“JSPL has been implementing multidimensional social development projects for the improvement of the Quality of Life of the Community. JSPL has been nourishing the Local Community as a part of its family and the community has been consistently treating JSPL as their local pride,” said Mr VR Sharma. “With the leadership and perseverance of Mr Naveen Jindal’s young and energetic son, Mr Venkatesh Jindal, in the coming years JSPL will achieve greater heights,” added MD Mr V.R. Sharma.

Mr Sharma further said that “JSPL through its CSR arm JSPL Foundation has been implementing multifaceted Scholarship Schemes for meritorious students. We are looking forward to support the local students to enrol themselves in Coaching Classes for All India Civil Services and State Judiciary Services and turn their and their Parents’ dreams in to happening realities to achieve greater position in life. We aspire that every year 10 -15 local educated youths of Angul will qualify in All India Services like IAS and IPS and also in Judiciary Services”

Mr Sharma thanked every employee and community members for their commendable performance and support during this challenging time of COVID pandemic because of which JSPL could not only produce good volume of steel but also sell it across the globe.

At Bhubaneswar, JSPL’s President (CSR & Sustainability) Mr Prashant Hota unfurled the Tricolour and read out the Independence Day message of the Chairman, JSPL Mr Naveen Jindal .

JSPL’s Angul’s acting Unit Head Mr Damodar Mittal, Barbil Pant Head Mr Suresha G., Heads of various departments, other dignitaries and community leaders were present on the occasion in their respective locations.

