Food Processing Week’ organized by Ministry of Food Processing Industries, under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

New Delhi: To commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, the Government of India is celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ As a part of the celebration, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries is observing ‘Food Processing Week’ from 6th to 12th September 2021, under which, the Ministry is organizing various programs.

The Ministry launched the ‘Food Processing Week’ on Monday, 6th September, 2021, through an official video on social media platforms. The success story of the beneficiary of the PMFME scheme, Smt. Radhika Kamat was also published on the Ministry’s website in the ‘Atmanirbhar Enterprises’ series.

A webinar on Tomato Processing and Value Addition under ‘One District, One Product’ was also organized by the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology at Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. An amount of Rs.3.16 crore Seed Capital amount has been transferred to Gram Panchayat Level Federations for 811 SHG Members.

In this sequence, Hon’ble Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, inaugurated the Food Processing Unit of ‘M/s Vibhuti Mart Private Limited’ at Food Park Maneri, District Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, under the CEFPPC scheme of Central Sector Scheme – Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana.

Speaking on occasion, the Hon’ble Minister of State appreciated the promoters of the Food Processing Unit for developing a state-of-the-art processing facility. He added that this unit would provide processing opportunities to farmers, self-help groups, and micro-entrepreneurs and create more employment opportunities in the surrounding areas.

This unit has been set up at a project cost of Rs.12.90 crore and a grant-in-aid of Rs.4.65 crores from the Ministry. The total capacity (output) of this unit is 4000 litres per hour. The unit will also provide direct and indirect employment to 260 people and benefit farmers who will get better prices for their agro-products