Odisha reports 638 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 638 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1012805 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 245 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 66 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 6th September
New Positive Cases: 638
Of which 0-18 years: 93
In quarantine: 372
Local contacts: 266
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 17
2. Balasore: 33
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 14
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 66
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 9
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Ganjam: 4
12. Jagatsinghpur: 22
13. Jajpur: 32
14. Jharsuguda: 2
15. Kalahandi: 2
16. Kendrapada: 15
17. Keonjhar: 14
18. Khurda: 245
19. Koraput: 3
20. Malkangiri: 5
21. Mayurbhanj: 22
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 2
24. Puri: 18
25. Rayagada: 4
26. Sambalpur: 14
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 15
29. State Pool: 52
New recoveries: 727
Cumulative tested: 18534435
Positive: 1012805
Recovered: 997790
Active cases: 6900