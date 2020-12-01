Focus on value addition, quality & safety requirements by implementing traceability solutions key to increase export of Indian spices: Secretary, Spices Board of India

New Delhi: Mr D Sathiyan, Chairman and Secretary, Spices Board of India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt of India today said that amid the COVID-19 crisis, India’s spices export has performed well and has crossed $ 3 billion for the first time in the history of spices exports.

Addressing webinar on ‘Enhancing Export competitiveness of Spices’ organized by FICCI, Mr Sathiyan said that the Spice Board of India has set a target of achieving an export target of $5 billion by 2025 and $10 billion by 2030. “For achieving this target, the need of the hour is to develop infrastructure for value addition and maintain focus on quality and safety requirement of destination markets,” he added.

Mr Sathiyan also mentioned that traceability solutions should become integral part of supply chain to sustain the robust demand of Indian spices in international market.

Mr Sanjay Sacheti, Co-Chairman, FICCI National Agriculture Committee & Country Head & ED, Olam Agro India Pvt Ltd said, “Given our rich heritage and portfolio of locally grown spices and herbs and the expertise developed by the industry in supplying value added products through a supply chain built on sustainability and traceability, India has the potential to grow manifold its exports of spices and related value-added products over the next few years with suitable governmental support and strong private sector initiatives.”

Mr T R Kesavan, Chairman, FICCI National Agriculture Committee & Group President, TAFE Ltd said, “To ensure quality needs of export markets in spices, it is important to invest in traceability technology.” He further added that this will ensure management of quality and build efficiency in entire spice value chain starting from production, processing, and export markets.

Mr Kesavan also highlighted the importance of Research institutes to develop suitable varieties for enhancing export competitiveness of Indian spices.

Mr Nitin Puri, Group President & Global Head, Food & Agribusiness Strategic Advisory & Research, YES BANK said, “The Indian Spices exports sector at $3 Billion offers a plethora of avenues for growth. A combination of technology, sustainability, traceability, product innovations, value addition, infrastructure & branding can open up newer markets & opportunities for the country.”

Mr Sanjeev Bisht, Head-Spices and Aqua, ITC Ltd said, “Right time has come for India to enhance larger share in value added exports of spices by connecting Indian farmers to global markets through cluster approach and leveraging new digital technologies.”

Related

comments