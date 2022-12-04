First G20 Sherpa meeting under India’s Presidency begins at Udaipur

The first G20 Sherpa Meeting under India’s Presidency, began in the lake city of Udaipur in Rajasthan on Sunday evening. India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant is presiding over the four-day meeting. Delivering his opening remarks, Mr Kant, said, India took over G20 Presidency at a time when the world is facing several challenges. He said, India believes every crisis is an opportunity.

Representatives of 19 countries including from European Union and nine special invitee countries will take part in the meeting, setting the stage for important conversations on some of the most pressing issues of current time.

Earlier in the day, holding an informal interaction with media, Mr Kant said, India has taken over the Presidency of G20 amid geo-political crisis, rise in global debt and when as many as 200 million have been driven into poverty while 100 million people losing their jobs globally due to Covid crisis and inflation. He, however, said New Delhi assuming G20 Presidency means it will help the country to tell the narrative of the remarkable work done in health care sector, the massive work done in manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine, digital public infrastructure and to tell the world that India is the “Mother of Democracy”.

Mr. Kant said, he would be making a presentation tomorrow enlisting priorities of India. He informed that there are 12 working groups of Sherpa track and Finance track where the secretary from the department of Economic Affairs will also give presentation.

He said, Sherpa track, Finance track and engagement group will work towards one objective. In addition, the International Monetary Fund will make a presentation on global economic scenario. Later in the day, the discussion will revolve around India’s priorities. The international organisations and invitees will also share their perspective. He said, efforts will be made to bring about a consensus in this meeting on the agenda set by India.

Mr. Kant also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is of the view that the meeting should be decisive, ambitious and action-oriented.

He said, Udaipur has been chosen for the G20 Sherpa meeting because the government wants to make it a global tourism destination. 43 Sherpas of various countries are participating in this G20 Sherpa meeting.

The first G20 Sherpa Meeting sets the tone and agenda for future meetings, during which, India will have the opportunity to convene discussions on shared global priorities with G20 Members and guests.

India formally assumed the year-long Presidency of the G-20 on 1st of December. During the course of its Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across the country. New Delhi as a host will set the agenda of the G-20 summit meeting to be held in September next year.