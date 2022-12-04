President Droupadi Murmu today said, Indian Navy has a huge responsibility of ensuring an umbrella of security for national maritime interest.

President Murmu was addressing the ‘Operational Demonstration’ programme held on the occasion of Navy Day at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The President said, it is a day to remember and honour our martyrs who continue to inspire every generation. She congratulated all Navy personnel on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects of the Ministries of Defence; Road Transport & Highways; and Tribal Affairs.

During her visit to Andhra Pradesh, the President attended several events. The President reached Vijayawada this morning on a two-day visit to the state.

Tomorrow, President Murmu will visit Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam in Tirupati and interact with students, faculty members, and women achievers there.