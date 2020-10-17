Bhubaneswar : To publicize the untapped recourses, the Potential & Advantage of Odisha for ESDM & Electronics Industries, Electropreneur Park-Bhubaneswar, a CoE set up by STPI on ESDM Incubation has organised the Fireside chat on “Odisha: Unravelling the treasures and potential for IT & ESDM” under its coveted knowledge series Electrovibes, under STPI Pulse.

The Objective of the fireside chat to propagate the mission of Electropreneur Park-Bhubaneswar which is mandated to build leadership and next wave of budding entrepreneurs in the emerging & niche sectors of technology as well as creating a buzz among the Investors, Entrepreneurs, Startups, Innovators & Enthusiasts and keeping them abreast on the Potential & Advantage of Odisha for ESDM & Electronics Industries as well as technological Innovation taking place particularly in Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) domain.

The Fireside chat was conducted with three very eminent & disguised Personalities Dr Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI, Shri Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary Electronics & IT, Department, Government of Odisha & Shri Jitendra Chaddah, Country Manager, Global Supply Chain, Intel India representing Government of India, Government of Odisha & Industries respectively.

During deliberations, Dr. Omkar Rai, DG, STPI narrated about initiatives of taken up by Government for boosting the ESDM Sector & attracting the Investments.

He stated that The Government initiatives & Incentives Schemes like, Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing, Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme, Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS), Electronics Development Fund will boost the Electronic Manufacturing in the country where Electronics System Design shall play an instrumental role for meeting goal desired objectives.

Joining the Chat, Shri Manoj Mishra, Secretary, Electronics & IT Department, Govt. of Odisha elaborated on the Strengths of Odisha for emerging as one of the top 5 (top 3) ESDM destinations of the country in coming 3 to 5 years.

He briefed that Government of Odisha has taken up a lead to confer its competitive edge to Industries by offering fiscal benefits, state-of-the-art infrastructural facilities and entire spectrum of services for IT and ESDM

Shri Jitendra Chadddah, Country Manager, Global Supply Chain, Intel India briefed on learning from the Israel model & Taiwan of ESDM development or the Taiwan model and suggested on How to attract 5 big anchor manufacturers to the EMC with infrastructure conglomeration.

Related

comments