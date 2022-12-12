Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserts that Indian rupee has been strong against every other currency

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today asserted that the Indian rupee has been strong against every currency. She said the Reserve Bank has used foreign exchange reserves to intervene in the market to make sure that the dollar-rupee fluctuation does not affect the economy.

The Minister said this while replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha. She said the data shows that FDI flow in the country is highest among the emerging economies of the world. Saying that India is the fastest growing economy, the Minister alleged that the opposition has a problem with it.