Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia pays surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia paid a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi this morning amid complaints of congestion at the airport. He inspected all the congested areas and interacted with the airport staff. The Minister had a meeting with all stakeholders at the Delhi International Airport Limited, DIAL office where key directions were issued to deal with the matter.

Later, talking to media outside the Parliament, the Minister said, that the numbers of entry gates have been increased at IGI T3 terminal. He said, he had a meeting with the officials and it was decided that a board should be placed at every entry gate to display the waiting time. He said, there is a lot of congestion at the airports as the aviation industry is recovering from the impact of Covid period.

Earlier, an action plan was chalked out by the Ministry of Civil Aviation according to which 14 X-ray screening systems will be enhanced by two additional X-ray screening systems. Two entry points – Gate 1A and Gate 8B – will be converted for passenger usage. Debunching of flights has also been envisaged in consultation with airlines to progressively reduce the peak hour departures to fourteen at T3 terminal.