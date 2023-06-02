Final Results Out For Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2021

Based on the result of written part of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2021 held by UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION on 8th August, 2021 and the interviews for Personality Test held from 31.10.2022 to 03.11.2022 and from 28.03.2023 to 26.05.2023, the following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

2.1 A total number of 151 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per the following break-up:-

General EWS OBC SC ST Total 47 (Incl. 01 Ex- Serviceman) 16 55 (Incl. 03 Ex- Servicemen) 25 08 151 (Incl. 04 Ex- Servicemen)

2.2 The selection/appointment of the recommended candidates shall be subject to outcome of WP(C) No. 5877/2022 pending before Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.

2.3 The result of one candidate has been withheld keeping in view the direction of Hon’ble Supreme Court in CA No. 7859/2021.

3. Appointments to the various services shall be made by the Government according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions/provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination and verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment to various services shall be made according to the merit obtained and preference of services given by candidates.