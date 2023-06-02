NationalTop News

Final Results Out For Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2021

Based  on  the  result of written part of the Central  Armed   Police   Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2021 held by UNION PUBLIC  SERVICE COMMISSION  on  8th  August,  2021  and  the  interviews  for  Personality   Test   held from 31.10.2022 to 03.11.2022 and from 28.03.2023 to 26.05.2023, the following is the list,  in  order   of   merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

  1.  

2.1   A total number of 151 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per the following break-up:-

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

47

(Incl. 01 Ex- Serviceman)

16

55

(Incl. 03 Ex- Servicemen)

25

08

151

(Incl. 04 Ex- Servicemen)
  1.  

2.2   The selection/appointment of the recommended candidates shall be subject to outcome of WP(C) No. 5877/2022 pending before Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.

  1.  

2.3  The result of one candidate has been withheld  keeping in view the direction of Hon’ble  Supreme  Court  in  CA  No.  7859/2021.

3.  Appointments to the various services shall be made by the Government according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions/provisions contained  in  the  Rules  for  the  Examination and verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment to  various services shall be made according to  the  merit  obtained  and  preference  of  services given by candidates.

The number of vacancies  reported by the Government to be filled are as under:

 

Name of Service

Total Number of Vacancies

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

C.R.P.F

17

03

09

05

02

36

B.S.F.

14

03

10

05

03

35

I.T.B.P.

04

02

13

01

20

S.S.B.

05

02

03

02

01

13

C.I.S.F.

27

06

20

12

02

67

TOTAL

67

16

55

25

08

171*

*incl. 10% of total vacancies reserved for Ex-Servicemen.

  1. The candidature of 33 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. is provisional:

 

0101373

0200247

0208910

0209026

0502592

0502759

0504239

0508252

0510038

0510078

0513705

0801920

0806731

0807837

0812018

0817363

0820188

0823241

0824761

0828785

0842800

0845231

0847174

0848736

0849491

1005318

1006439

1111789

1201743

1510785

2403899

3501499

3900459

 

 

  1. In accordance with Rule 16 (4) and (5) of the Central  Armed  Police  Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2021, the Commission  is  maintaining  a consolidated Reserve List of 38 candidates ranking in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under respective categories which are as under:

 

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

19

04

13

01

01

38

 

  1. Union  Public  Service  Commission  has  a  ‘Facilitation  Counter’  near  Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates  may  obtain  any  information  /clarification regarding their Examination/recruitments on working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over  Telephone  Nos.  011-23385271/  23381125.  The  result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website, i.e., www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of candidates are likely to be available on the website within 15 days from  the date of declaration of result.
