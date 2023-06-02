Final Result Published Of Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022

Based on the result of the Written Examination (Part–I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION on 17th July, 2022 followed by Personality Test (Part – II) held from April to May, 2023, the following lists of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the services/posts under two categories is attached:

Category-I

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service;

Category-II

(a) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways;

(b) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council; and

(c) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled are as under:

Category-I :

GENERAL OBC SC ST EWS Total 142 155 1 1 15 314*

* Including 03 PwBD-1, 03 PwBD-2, 03 PwBD-3 & 03 PwBD-4&5 vacancies

Category – II:

GENERAL OBC SC ST EWS Total 152 104 53 27 37 373*

* Including 13 PwBD-1 & 02 PwBD-4&5 vacancies

A total of 307 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-I as under:

Category Number of candidates recommended General 96 candidates (including 02 PwBD candidates) Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 16 candidates Other Backward Classes (OBC) 189 candidates (including 04 PwBD candidates) Scheduled Caste (SC) 05 candidates (including 01 PwBD candidates) Scheduled Tribe (ST) 01 candidates TOTAL 307* candidates (including 07 PwBD candidates)

* Since 05 vacancies pertaining to PwBD [ 02-PwBD-3, 03-PwBD-4 & 5] remained unfilled due to non availability of suitable candidates, 05 vacancies of General category have been carried forward to next year in terms of DOPT`s OM 36035/2/2017-Estt.(Res) dated 15.01.2018. In addition, due to non availability of EWS candidate 02 vacancies for EWS category could not be filled.

A total of 322 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-II as under:

Category Number of candidates recommended General 115 candidates (including 06 PwBD candidates) Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 23 candidates Other Backward Classes (OBC) 104 candidates (including 05 PwBD candidates) Scheduled Castes (SC) 53 candidates (including 02 PwBD candidate) Scheduled Tribes (ST) 27 candidates TOTAL 322* candidates (including 13 PwBD candidates)

* Since 02 vacancies pertaining to PwBD [02-PwBD- 4 & 5] remained unfilled due to non availability of suitable candidates, 02 vacancies of General category have been carried forward to next year in terms of DOPT`s OM 36035/2/2017-Estt.(Res) dated 15.01.2018. In addition, due to non availability of EWS candidate 14 vacancies for EWS category could not be filled.

For category-II, the Commission has maintained a consolidated Reserve List of candidates in accordance with Rules 13 (4) and (5) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 as under:

GENERAL OBC SC ST TOTAL 35 27 01 02 65*

* There is no candidate available under EWS category for placing under reserve list.

Appointments to the above said services/posts will be made according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions and all pre-appointment formalities/ verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment of candidates to the services/posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of services/posts expressed by them.

The candidature of 287 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. are provisional:

0100466 0401155 0804089 1000674 1102403 1203256 1902189 2403434 4000401 0100505 0401418 0804348 1000741 1102662 1203396 1902534 2403522 4000463 0100554 0500032 0804416 1001085 1200225 1203604 1902564 2403540 4000517 0100633 0500556 0804630 1001336 1200232 1203661 1902579 2403571 4000532 0100666 0500757 0804659 1001904 1200769 1203877 1902824 2403703 4000539 0100676 0501739 0804685 1001919 1200773 1203919 1902855 2404096 4000574 0100690 0600129 0804748 1002421 1200947 1204000 1902895 2404246 4000640 0100792 0600734 0804760 1002520 1200952 1204178 1902944 2600099 4000680 0100954 0600851 0804787 1002771 1201014 1300041 1902978 2600118 4000689 0101061 0600993 0804945 1002772 1201142 1300076 2400027 2600434 4000825 0101272 0601248 0804972 1002856 1201424 1300084 2400069 2600500 4100349 0101330 0700072 0804995 1003185 1201523 1300149 2400325 2600865 4100445 0200089 0800127 0805167 1003477 1201540 1300188 2400371 2601115 4900033 0200396 0800251 0805168 1003500 1201779 1300317 2400589 2601330 5000280 0200401 0800446 0805276 1003502 1201858 1400158 2400590 2601777 5000502 0200498 0800984 0805337 1003550 1201949 1400222 2400789 2602121 5000523 0200633 0801133 0805663 1003587 1202009 1400357 2401154 2602200 5000647 0300274 0801381 0805912 1100430 1202092 1400456 2401393 2602228 5000800 0300374 0801437 0805997 1100635 1202225 1500007 2401597 2602270 5100032 0300480 0801641 0806602 1100642 1202371 1500229 2401663 3500405 5100134 0300767 0802118 0806623 1100716 1202424 1500631 2402041 3500532 5100186 0300778 0802233 0806625 1100799 1202426 1900028 2402326 3501052 5100299 0301138 0802275 0806677 1100978 1202528 1900029 2402430 3501107 5100621 0301698 0802771 0807106 1100989 1202612 1900046 2402561 3501224 5100949 0301824 0802954 0807615 1101200 1202633 1900182 2402644 3900007 5101007 0400101 0803103 0807837 1101296 1202710 1900266 2402732 3900144 5200174 0400339 0803297 0807914 1101643 1202767 1900628 2402772 3900208 5200178 0400568 0803378 0807968 1101671 1202929 1900636 2402863 4000205 5200435 0400612 0803493 0808457 1101966 1203009 1900809 2402885 4000219 5200448 0400775 0803524 0808786 1102017 1203073 1901445 2402947 4000318 5200581 0400805 0803638 1000363 1102186 1203097 1901474 2402990 4000325 5400321 0401108 0803949 1000551 1102357 1203181 1901949 2403178 4000390

The offer of appointment to the above listed provisional candidates will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, his candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.

Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification relating to this Examination on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on Website of the Commission [i.e. www.upsc.gov.in]. The mark sheet is expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of result.