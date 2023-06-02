NationalTop News

Final Result Published Of Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022

Based on the result of the Written Examination (Part–I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION on 17th July, 2022 followed by Personality Test (Part – II) held from April to May, 2023, the following lists of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the services/posts under two categories is attached:

 

Category-I

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service;

Category-II

 (a)     Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways;

(b)   General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council; and                   

(c) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled are as under:

          Category-I :

GENERAL

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Total

142

155

1

1

15

314*

Including 03 PwBD-1, 03 PwBD-2, 03 PwBD-3 & 03 PwBD-4&5 vacancies

          Category – II:

GENERAL

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Total

152

104

53

27

37

373*

Including 13 PwBD-1 & 02 PwBD-4&5 vacancies

A total of 307 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-I as under:

 

Category

Number of candidates recommended

General

96 candidates

(including 02 PwBD candidates)

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

16 candidates

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

189 candidates

(including 04 PwBD candidates)

Scheduled Caste (SC)

05 candidates

(including 01 PwBD candidates)

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

01 candidates

TOTAL

307* candidates

(including 07 PwBD candidates)

* Since 05  vacancies pertaining to PwBD [ 02-PwBD-3, 03-PwBD-4 & 5] remained unfilled due  to  non availability of suitable candidates,   05 vacancies of  General category have been carried forward to next year in terms of DOPT`s OM 36035/2/2017-Estt.(Res) dated 15.01.2018. In addition, due to non availability of EWS candidate 02 vacancies for EWS category could not be filled.

 

A total of 322 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-II as under:

Category

Number of candidates recommended

General

115 candidates

(including 06 PwBD candidates)

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

23 candidates

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

104 candidates

(including 05 PwBD candidates)

Scheduled Castes (SC)

53 candidates

(including 02 PwBD candidate)

Scheduled Tribes (ST)

27 candidates

TOTAL

322* candidates

(including 13 PwBD candidates)

* Since 02  vacancies pertaining to PwBD [02-PwBD- 4 & 5] remained unfilled due  to  non availability of suitable candidates,   02 vacancies of  General category have been carried forward to next year in terms of DOPT`s OM 36035/2/2017-Estt.(Res) dated 15.01.2018. In addition, due to non availability of EWS candidate 14 vacancies for EWS category could not be filled.

 

For category-II, the Commission has maintained a consolidated Reserve List of candidates in accordance with Rules 13 (4) and (5) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 as under:

GENERAL

OBC

SC

ST

TOTAL

35

27

01

02

65*

* There is no candidate available under EWS category for placing under reserve list.

Appointments to the above said services/posts will be made according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions and all pre-appointment formalities/ verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment of candidates to the services/posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of services/posts expressed by them.

The candidature of 287 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. are provisional:

0100466

0401155

0804089

1000674

1102403

1203256

1902189

2403434

4000401

0100505

0401418

0804348

1000741

1102662

1203396

1902534

2403522

4000463

0100554

0500032

0804416

1001085

1200225

1203604

1902564

2403540

4000517

0100633

0500556

0804630

1001336

1200232

1203661

1902579

2403571

4000532

0100666

0500757

0804659

1001904

1200769

1203877

1902824

2403703

4000539

0100676

0501739

0804685

1001919

1200773

1203919

1902855

2404096

4000574

0100690

0600129

0804748

1002421

1200947

1204000

1902895

2404246

4000640

0100792

0600734

0804760

1002520

1200952

1204178

1902944

2600099

4000680

0100954

0600851

0804787

1002771

1201014

1300041

1902978

2600118

4000689

0101061

0600993

0804945

1002772

1201142

1300076

2400027

2600434

4000825

0101272

0601248

0804972

1002856

1201424

1300084

2400069

2600500

4100349

0101330

0700072

0804995

1003185

1201523

1300149

2400325

2600865

4100445

0200089

0800127

0805167

1003477

1201540

1300188

2400371

2601115

4900033

0200396

0800251

0805168

1003500

1201779

1300317

2400589

2601330

5000280

0200401

0800446

0805276

1003502

1201858

1400158

2400590

2601777

5000502

0200498

0800984

0805337

1003550

1201949

1400222

2400789

2602121

5000523

0200633

0801133

0805663

1003587

1202009

1400357

2401154

2602200

5000647

0300274

0801381

0805912

1100430

1202092

1400456

2401393

2602228

5000800

0300374

0801437

0805997

1100635

1202225

1500007

2401597

2602270

5100032

0300480

0801641

0806602

1100642

1202371

1500229

2401663

3500405

5100134

0300767

0802118

0806623

1100716

1202424

1500631

2402041

3500532

5100186

0300778

0802233

0806625

1100799

1202426

1900028

2402326

3501052

5100299

0301138

0802275

0806677

1100978

1202528

1900029

2402430

3501107

5100621

0301698

0802771

0807106

1100989

1202612

1900046

2402561

3501224

5100949

0301824

0802954

0807615

1101200

1202633

1900182

2402644

3900007

5101007

0400101

0803103

0807837

1101296

1202710

1900266

2402732

3900144

5200174

0400339

0803297

0807914

1101643

1202767

1900628

2402772

3900208

5200178

0400568

0803378

0807968

1101671

1202929

1900636

2402863

4000205

5200435

0400612

0803493

0808457

1101966

1203009

1900809

2402885

4000219

5200448

0400775

0803524

0808786

1102017

1203073

1901445

2402947

4000318

5200581

0400805

0803638

1000363

1102186

1203097

1901474

2402990

4000325

5400321

0401108

0803949

1000551

1102357

1203181

1901949

2403178

4000390

 

 

The offer of appointment to the above listed provisional candidates will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, his candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.

Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification relating to this Examination on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on Website of the Commission [i.e. www.upsc.gov.in]. The mark sheet is expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of result.

