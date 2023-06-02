Final Result Published Of Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022

Based on the result of the Written Examination (Part–I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION on 17th July, 2022 followed by Personality Test (Part – II) held from April to May, 2023, the following lists of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the services/posts under two categories is attached:
Category-I
Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service;
Category-II
(a) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways;
(b) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council; and
(c) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled are as under:
Category-I :
|
GENERAL
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Total
|
142
|
155
|
1
|
1
|
15
|
314*
* Including 03 PwBD-1, 03 PwBD-2, 03 PwBD-3 & 03 PwBD-4&5 vacancies
Category – II:
|
GENERAL
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Total
|
152
|
104
|
53
|
27
|
37
|
373*
* Including 13 PwBD-1 & 02 PwBD-4&5 vacancies
A total of 307 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-I as under:
|
Category
|
Number of candidates recommended
|
General
|
96 candidates
(including 02 PwBD candidates)
|
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
|
16 candidates
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
189 candidates
(including 04 PwBD candidates)
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
05 candidates
(including 01 PwBD candidates)
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
01 candidates
|
TOTAL
|
307* candidates
(including 07 PwBD candidates)
* Since 05 vacancies pertaining to PwBD [ 02-PwBD-3, 03-PwBD-4 & 5] remained unfilled due to non availability of suitable candidates, 05 vacancies of General category have been carried forward to next year in terms of DOPT`s OM 36035/2/2017-Estt.(Res) dated 15.01.2018. In addition, due to non availability of EWS candidate 02 vacancies for EWS category could not be filled.
A total of 322 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-II as under:
|
Category
|
Number of candidates recommended
|
General
|
115 candidates
(including 06 PwBD candidates)
|
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
|
23 candidates
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
104 candidates
(including 05 PwBD candidates)
|
Scheduled Castes (SC)
|
53 candidates
(including 02 PwBD candidate)
|
Scheduled Tribes (ST)
|
27 candidates
|
TOTAL
|
322* candidates
(including 13 PwBD candidates)
* Since 02 vacancies pertaining to PwBD [02-PwBD- 4 & 5] remained unfilled due to non availability of suitable candidates, 02 vacancies of General category have been carried forward to next year in terms of DOPT`s OM 36035/2/2017-Estt.(Res) dated 15.01.2018. In addition, due to non availability of EWS candidate 14 vacancies for EWS category could not be filled.
For category-II, the Commission has maintained a consolidated Reserve List of candidates in accordance with Rules 13 (4) and (5) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 as under:
|
GENERAL
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
TOTAL
|
35
|
27
|
01
|
02
|
65*
* There is no candidate available under EWS category for placing under reserve list.
Appointments to the above said services/posts will be made according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions and all pre-appointment formalities/ verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment of candidates to the services/posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of services/posts expressed by them.
The candidature of 287 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. are provisional:
|
0100466
|
0401155
|
0804089
|
1000674
|
1102403
|
1203256
|
1902189
|
2403434
|
4000401
|
0100505
|
0401418
|
0804348
|
1000741
|
1102662
|
1203396
|
1902534
|
2403522
|
4000463
|
0100554
|
0500032
|
0804416
|
1001085
|
1200225
|
1203604
|
1902564
|
2403540
|
4000517
|
0100633
|
0500556
|
0804630
|
1001336
|
1200232
|
1203661
|
1902579
|
2403571
|
4000532
|
0100666
|
0500757
|
0804659
|
1001904
|
1200769
|
1203877
|
1902824
|
2403703
|
4000539
|
0100676
|
0501739
|
0804685
|
1001919
|
1200773
|
1203919
|
1902855
|
2404096
|
4000574
|
0100690
|
0600129
|
0804748
|
1002421
|
1200947
|
1204000
|
1902895
|
2404246
|
4000640
|
0100792
|
0600734
|
0804760
|
1002520
|
1200952
|
1204178
|
1902944
|
2600099
|
4000680
|
0100954
|
0600851
|
0804787
|
1002771
|
1201014
|
1300041
|
1902978
|
2600118
|
4000689
|
0101061
|
0600993
|
0804945
|
1002772
|
1201142
|
1300076
|
2400027
|
2600434
|
4000825
|
0101272
|
0601248
|
0804972
|
1002856
|
1201424
|
1300084
|
2400069
|
2600500
|
4100349
|
0101330
|
0700072
|
0804995
|
1003185
|
1201523
|
1300149
|
2400325
|
2600865
|
4100445
|
0200089
|
0800127
|
0805167
|
1003477
|
1201540
|
1300188
|
2400371
|
2601115
|
4900033
|
0200396
|
0800251
|
0805168
|
1003500
|
1201779
|
1300317
|
2400589
|
2601330
|
5000280
|
0200401
|
0800446
|
0805276
|
1003502
|
1201858
|
1400158
|
2400590
|
2601777
|
5000502
|
0200498
|
0800984
|
0805337
|
1003550
|
1201949
|
1400222
|
2400789
|
2602121
|
5000523
|
0200633
|
0801133
|
0805663
|
1003587
|
1202009
|
1400357
|
2401154
|
2602200
|
5000647
|
0300274
|
0801381
|
0805912
|
1100430
|
1202092
|
1400456
|
2401393
|
2602228
|
5000800
|
0300374
|
0801437
|
0805997
|
1100635
|
1202225
|
1500007
|
2401597
|
2602270
|
5100032
|
0300480
|
0801641
|
0806602
|
1100642
|
1202371
|
1500229
|
2401663
|
3500405
|
5100134
|
0300767
|
0802118
|
0806623
|
1100716
|
1202424
|
1500631
|
2402041
|
3500532
|
5100186
|
0300778
|
0802233
|
0806625
|
1100799
|
1202426
|
1900028
|
2402326
|
3501052
|
5100299
|
0301138
|
0802275
|
0806677
|
1100978
|
1202528
|
1900029
|
2402430
|
3501107
|
5100621
|
0301698
|
0802771
|
0807106
|
1100989
|
1202612
|
1900046
|
2402561
|
3501224
|
5100949
|
0301824
|
0802954
|
0807615
|
1101200
|
1202633
|
1900182
|
2402644
|
3900007
|
5101007
|
0400101
|
0803103
|
0807837
|
1101296
|
1202710
|
1900266
|
2402732
|
3900144
|
5200174
|
0400339
|
0803297
|
0807914
|
1101643
|
1202767
|
1900628
|
2402772
|
3900208
|
5200178
|
0400568
|
0803378
|
0807968
|
1101671
|
1202929
|
1900636
|
2402863
|
4000205
|
5200435
|
0400612
|
0803493
|
0808457
|
1101966
|
1203009
|
1900809
|
2402885
|
4000219
|
5200448
|
0400775
|
0803524
|
0808786
|
1102017
|
1203073
|
1901445
|
2402947
|
4000318
|
5200581
|
0400805
|
0803638
|
1000363
|
1102186
|
1203097
|
1901474
|
2402990
|
4000325
|
5400321
|
0401108
|
0803949
|
1000551
|
1102357
|
1203181
|
1901949
|
2403178
|
4000390
|
The offer of appointment to the above listed provisional candidates will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, his candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.
Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification relating to this Examination on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on Website of the Commission [i.e. www.upsc.gov.in]. The mark sheet is expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of result.