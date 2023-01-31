Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for September 2022 is revised to 8.3 per cent from its provisional level 7.9 per cent

3. The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below: Coal – Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 11.5 per cent in December, 2022 over December, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 16.4 per cent during April to December 2022 over corresponding period of the previous year. Crude Oil – Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.2 per cent in December, 2022 over December, 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 1.3 per cent during April to December, 2022 over the corresponding period of previous year. Natural Gas – Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 2.6 per cent in December, 2022 over December, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 0.9 per cent during April to December, 2022 over the corresponding period of previous year. Petroleum Refinery Products – Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 3.7 per cent in December, 2022 over December, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 5.5 per cent during April to December, 2022 over the corresponding period of previous year. Fertilizers – Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 7.3 per cent in December, 2022 over December, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 9.6 per cent during April to December, 2022 over the corresponding period of previous year. Steel – Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 9.2 per cent in December, 2022 over December, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 7.7 per cent during April to December, 2022 over the corresponding period of previous year. Cement – Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 9.1 per cent in December, 2022 over December, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 10.6 per cent during April to December, 2022 over the corresponding period of previous year. Electricity – Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 10.0 per cent in December, 2022 over December, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 9.8 per cent during April to December, 2022 over the corresponding period of previous year. Note 1: Data for October, 2022, November, 2022 and December, 2022 are provisional. Index numbers of Core Industries are revised /finalized as per updated data from source agencies. Note 2: Since April, 2014, Electricity generation data from Renewable sources are also included. Note 3: The industry-wise weights indicated above are individual industry weight derived from IIP and blown up on pro rata basis to a combined weight of ICI equal to 100. Note 4: Since March 2019, a new steel product called Hot Rolled Pickled and Oiled (HRPO) under the item ‘Cold Rolled (CR) coils’ within the production of finished steel has also been included. Note 5: Release of the index for January, 2023 will be on Tuesday 28th February, 2023. Annex I Performance of Eight Core Industries Yearly Index & Growth Rate Base Year: 2011-12=100 Index Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Index Weight 10.33 8.98 6.88 28.04 2.63 17.92 5.37 19.85 100.00 2012-13 103.2 99.4 85.6 107.2 96.7 107.9 107.5 104.0 103.8 2013-14 104.2 99.2 74.5 108.6 98.1 115.8 111.5 110.3 106.5 2014-15 112.6 98.4 70.5 108.8 99.4 121.7 118.1 126.6 111.7 2015-16 118.0 97.0 67.2 114.1 106.4 120.2 123.5 133.8 115.1 2016-17 121.8 94.5 66.5 119.7 106.6 133.1 122.0 141.6 120.5 2017-18 124.9 93.7 68.4 125.2 106.6 140.5 129.7 149.2 125.7 2018-19 134.1 89.8 69.0 129.1 107.0 147.7 147.0 156.9 131.2 2019-20 133.6 84.5 65.1 129.4 109.8 152.6 145.7 158.4 131.6 2020-21 131.1 80.1 59.8 114.9 111.6 139.4 130.0 157.6 123.2 2021-22 142.3 77.9 71.3 125.1 112.4 163.0 156.9 170.1 136.1 Apr-Dec 2021* 127.6 78.3 71.8 122.1 113.8 159.4 148.9 169.3 132.5 Apr-Dec 2022* 148.4 77.3 72.5 128.7 124.7 171.6 164.8 186.0 143.1 *Provisional Growth Rates (on Y-o-Y basis in per cent) Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Growth Weight 10.33 8.98 6.88 28.04 2.63 17.92 5.37 19.85 100.00 2012-13 3.2 -0.6 -14.4 7.2 -3.3 7.9 7.5 4.0 3.8 2013-14 1.0 -0.2 -12.9 1.4 1.5 7.3 3.7 6.1 2.6 2014-15 8.0 -0.9 -5.3 0.2 1.3 5.1 5.9 14.8 4.9 2015-16 4.8 -1.4 -4.7 4.9 7.0 -1.3 4.6 5.7 3.0 2016-17 3.2 -2.5 -1.0 4.9 0.2 10.7 -1.2 5.8 4.8 2017-18 2.6 -0.9 2.9 4.6 0.0 5.6 6.3 5.3 4.3 2018-19 7.4 -4.1 0.8 3.1 0.3 5.1 13.3 5.2 4.4 2019-20 -0.4 -5.9 -5.6 0.2 2.7 3.4 -0.9 0.9 0.4 2020-21 -1.9 -5.2 -8.2 -11.2 1.7 -8.7 -10.8 -0.5 -6.4 2021-22 8.5 -2.6 19.2 8.9 0.7 16.9 20.8 8.0 10.4 Apr-Dec 2021* 10.6 -2.6 22.4 10.0 -0.1 22.2 26.3 9.4 12.6 Apr-Dec 2022* 16.4 -1.3 0.9 5.5 9.6 7.7 10.6 9.8 8.0 *Provisional,YoY is calculated over the corresponding financial year of previous year Annex II Performance of Eight Core Industries Monthly Index & Growth Rate Base Year: 2011-12=100 Index Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Index Weight 10.33 8.98 6.88 28.04 2.63 17.92 5.37 19.85 100.00 Dec-21 164.3 79.1 72.7 134.4 121.1 169.9 168.8 162.5 141.7 Jan-22 174.8 79.1 71.4 135.8 115.2 174.5 176.4 165.6 144.8 Feb-22 174.4 71.6 64.9 124.9 102.4 165.0 167.7 160.8 137.1 Mar-22 210.8 79.6 72.6 142.5 107.7 182.4 198.8 191.0 158.0 Apr-22 147.7 77.8 70.9 134.7 96.1 164.0 170.9 194.5 144.6 May-22 156.3 80.3 73.5 137.3 126.0 172.0 165.4 199.9 149.6 Jun-22 148.0 76.9 70.9 130.3 126.4 158.2 177.4 196.9 143.9 Jul-22 132.7 77.3 72.6 129.8 127.6 166.8 155.4 188.9 141.1 Aug-22 127.5 76.7 73.0 123.6 130.9 170.5 152.0 191.3 139.9 Sep-22 127.5 75.2 72.1 120.2 127.0 172.8 158.7 187.4 138.6 Oct-22* 145.6 77.4 73.0 123.5 129.5 178.6 154.9 169.3 139.0 Nov-22* 167.4 75.8 71.8 119.7 129.2 175.7 164.1 166.7 139.4 Dec-22* 183.1 78.2 74.5 139.3 129.9 185.5 184.1 178.7 152.2 *Provisional Growth Rates (on Y-o-Y basis in per cent) Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Growth Weight 10.33 8.98 6.88 28.04 2.63 17.92 5.37 19.85 100.00 Dec-21 5.2 -1.8 19.5 5.9 3.5 -0.6 14.2 2.9 4.1 Jan-22 8.2 -2.4 11.7 3.7 -2.0 3.8 14.1 0.9 4.0 Feb-22 6.6 -2.2 12.5 8.8 -1.4 5.6 4.2 4.5 5.9 Mar-22 0.3 -3.4 7.6 6.1 15.3 4.1 9.0 6.1 4.8 Apr-22 30.1 -0.9 6.4 9.2 8.8 2.5 7.4 11.8 9.5 May-22 33.5 4.6 7.0 16.7 22.9 15.1 26.2 23.5 19.3 Jun-22 32.1 -1.7 1.2 15.1 8.2 3.3 19.7 16.5 13.1 Jul-22 11.4 -3.8 -0.3 6.2 6.2 7.5 0.7 2.3 4.8 Aug-22 7.7 -3.3 -0.9 7.0 11.9 5.8 2.1 1.4 4.2 Sep-22 12.1 -2.3 -1.7 6.6 11.8 7.7 12.4 11.6 8.3 Oct-22* 3.7 -2.2 -4.2 -3.1 5.4 6.5 -4.3 1.2 0.9 Nov-22* 12.2 -1.1 -0.7 -9.3 6.4 11.7 29.0 12.7 5.7 Dec-22* 11.5 -1.2 2.6 3.7 7.3 9.2 9.1 10.0 7.4 *Provisional,YoY is calculated over the corresponding month of previous year