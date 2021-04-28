Films screenings to mark 151st Birth Anniversary of Dadasaheb Phalke, Father of Indian Cinema

New Delhi: Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, popularly known as ‘Dadasaheb Phalke’ (1870-1944), introduced the art of cinema in India and opened the door of unlimited imagination before the countrymen. His visionary ambition laid a strong base for today’s flourished Indian entertainment industry. Paying tributes to the legend, popularly known as the Father of Indian Cinema, on his 151st Birth Anniversary on 30th April, 2021, Films Division is organizing a two-days festival of documentary and animation films on 29th and 30th April, 2021.

The films being streamed on FD website and You Tube channel are: Dream Takes Wings (16Mins/English/1972/Gajanan Jagirdar – a biopic on the Dadasaheb Phalke, Phalke Children(20Mins/English/1994/Kamal Swaroop) – a film that traces his life and career through the reminiscence of surviving children and family photographs, The Pea Plant Legacy (11 Mins/Music/2015/Ram Mohan) – an animation film on Dadasaheb Phalke and Tracing Phalke (102 Mins/English/2015/Kamal Swaroop) – a film which traces the places Phalke lived and worked through the people who belonged to those cities, trying to tell stories about his life in those places and Rangbhoomi (90Mins/Hindi/2013/Kamal Swaroop) – a part fiction, part documentary that attempts to trace the contours of Phalke’s life in Varanasi after he withdrew, disillusioned, from the world of cinema and decided to take up theatre.

The films will be streamed on 29th and 30th April, 2021 on https://filmsdivision.org/ Documentary of the Week and on https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision.