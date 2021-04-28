Govt. of India has so far provided nearly 16 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs Free of Cost

New Delhi: Government of India has leading the fight against the COVID19 pandemic. Vaccination is a crucial pillar of the five point strategy of Government of India to fight the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour).

A Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination will be implemented from 1st May 2021. Registration for the new eligible population groups will commence today (28th April) from 4 pm. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

Government of India has so far provided nearly 16 crore vaccine doses (15,95,96,140) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 14,89,76,248 doses.

More than 1 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,06,19,892) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

More than 57 Lakh (57,70,000) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

There have been some media reports recently quoting some Maharashtra State Government officials pointing out that the vaccines in the State are finished thereby adversely impacting the vaccination drive in the state.

It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as on 28th April 2021 (at 8 am) are 1,58,62,470. Of this, the total consumption including wastage (0.22%) was 1,53,56,151. Balance of 5,06,319 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to the eligible population groups.

Furthermore, 5,00,000 doses of COVID vaccine are in the pipeline for delivery in the next three days.