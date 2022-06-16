FICCI welcomes pathbreaking decision to infuse Agniveers in armed forces

New Delhi :Commenting on the Cabinet decision announced by the government today, Mr Sanjiv Mehta, President, FICCI said, “FICCI welcomes the pathbreaking decision by the Union Cabinet to infuse 46000 Agniveers in the current year, into the Armed Forces. Tapping of this youthful pool of talent will not only give us boots on the ground to serve the Nation and going forward present a Trained, Fit and Disciplined workforce to industry, thereby contributing to Nation Building.”

The new transformative scheme will provide a merit based transparent recruitment opportunity for youth to fulfil the dream of joining armed forces. Further avenues for skill upgradation through bridge courses are also positive features that the industry welcomes. This will ensure smooth integration of individuals into society given the unique eco-system that the armed forces offer.

The Agnipath Scheme will also focus on national integration based on unity in diversity with equal opportunity to youth including women from all regions. It will also help in nation building through empowered, disciplined, and skilled youth with military ethos in civil society.