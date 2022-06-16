JSPL Foundation Celebrates Raja Festival with the Community

Angul : JSPL Foundation , the CSR arm of Jindal Steel & Power ( JSP) observed the festival of “Raja” known as the Festival of Swings with the periphery villagers. To make the festival more exciting and entertaining for the local community, JSPL Foundation had organised various decorated swings and also the specially designed sporting events for the girls & women.

During the 3 days long celebration, several ethnic delicacies were also prepared at the celebration points.

On this auspicious occasion the Angul Location Head and Executive Director of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) Mr. Hridayeswar Jha extended his best wishes to the villagers and said “Raja, being an agrarian festival celebrates Womanhood and Bliss of Mother Earth.The Festival is unique in many ways and Odisha is the only place where people are celebrating such a beautiful festival by giving rest to the Mother Earth for 3 days to make her readiness for fecundity with the arrival of monsoon. I pray for a good monsoon for one and all”.

In addition to girls and women, the Sarpanch and village leaders of villages also joined the celebration as a mark of respect to the local culture & tradition.

Attending the Raja Utsav celebration the Sarpanch of Jarada Mr. Ratnakar Das appreciated the efforts of JSP through its Social Arm JSPL Foundation and said “Organising the Raja Utsav in one place is a very good idea to bring together all the villagers and enjoy the day with great enthusiasm. I believe that this kind of celebration will be helpful to enhance the fraternity among villagers”.

Nearly a thousand of Villagers attended the Raja Utsav celebration organised by JSPL Foundation and enjoyed a lot.