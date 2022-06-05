FICCI Flo Uttarakhand, Chapter organized workshop on World Environment Day at Cheshire Homes Dehradun

Dehradun: On the occasion of World Environment Day, FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter organized a workshop on ‘How to make seed bomb’ for the specially abled residents of Cheshire Homes. This activity was organized to involve the specially abled in preserving nature. Uttarakhand has a forest area of over 38,000 sq km that constitutes 71% of its total geographical area. It is one of the few states in India where a large section of people live quite close to nature.

The workshop was attended by 50 people from FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter and Cheshire Homes. The seed bombs made in the workshop would be thrown in the forest during the monsoon season. The purpose of this activity was to engage the specially abled in preserving nature by planting more trees.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Neha Sharma, President, FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter said, “This workshop is our small effort to preserve nature for our future generations. This is our effort to make the specially abled a part of the cause ‘Save Environment ‘. We are elated by the response we got from the residents of Cheshire Homes. We would like to thank the participants for making the workshop a grand success.”

“Abled does not mean enabled and disabled does not mean less abled. Purpose of the workshop was to allow disabled to get involved in an activity where they feel at par with everyone”, said Manmeet Suri, Executive Committee Member, FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter and Day Chair for the workshop.

Dr Neha Sharma, Chairperson; Maneet Suri, Executive Committee Member and Day Chair; Mansi Rastogi,Joint Secretary; Harpreet Kaur, Jt Treasurer; Harpriya Chahal, Deepa Chahal, Gauri Suri, Dr. Swati Anand were the members present from FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter on the occasion.