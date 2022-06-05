Tata Steel celebrates ‘World Environment Day’ at Joda

Joda : In line with the theme declared by the United Nations of ‘#OnlyOneEarth’ and reiterating its commitment towards creating a sustainable tomorrow, Tata Steel observed World Environment Day at Joda on Sunday.

As part of the celebrations, mass plantation drives were organised at various locations including Joda East Iron Mine, Khondbond Iron Mine, Ferro Alloys Plant and Bichakundi Manganese Mines. Apart from mass plantation, to create awareness on environmental sustainability, drawing competitions amongst school children from various schools of peripheral villages along with awareness sessions were organised. The winners of the various competitions were awarded with certificates and gifts. Apart from this, fruit bearing saplings were also distributed among the School children during the drawing competitions.

Tata Steel Foundation also organised many activities on the day that started with plantation of saplings in various Schools across Joda including UPME School, Joda, Government Upper Primary School, Khondbond and Boys’ & Girls’ Residential Bridge Course (RBCs) Centres. To promote sustainability among the children, Tata Steel Foundation also organised drawing competitions among the students.

It may be noted here that the celebrations would continue throughout the month of June, which is being observed as ‘Sustainability Month’ across Tata Steel. As part of the month-long celebrations, a series of activities has been planned that includes awareness campaigns, webinars, and online quiz competitions on the theme ‘Be Earth Smart’.