Farmers’ Monthly Income jumps to Rs. 10,218 in 2018-19 from Rs. 6,426 in 2012-13: NSO Survey

National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) conducted a Situation Assessment Survey (SAS) of Agricultural Households during NSS 77th round (January 2019- December 2019) with reference to the agricultural year July 2018- June 2019 in the rural areas of the country. Similar survey was also conducted during 70th round by NSO. As per result of SASs, the average monthly income per agricultural household during 2012-13 and 2018-19 is given below.

Period Average Monthly Income (in Rs.) 2012-13 (70th Round) 6,426 2018-19 (77th Round) 10,218

Source: NSS Report No. 576 SAS (70th Round -2013) and NSS Report No. 587, SAS (77th Round-2019), MoSPI.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.