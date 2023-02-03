Over 20% YoY increase in export of Agricultural and Allied Products between two FYs 2020 & 2022

Export of agricultural and allied products has witnessed significant increase during the last few years. In 2019-20, the export of agricultural and allied products was valued at Rs 252400 crore which increased to Rs. 310130 crore in 2020-21 (an increase of 22.87%) and touched an all-time peak of Rs.374611 crore during the last one year i.e. 2021-22 (an increase of 20.79%).

The details of agricultural and allied products which witnessed maximum increase in their export value, during 2021-22 as compared to their export in 2020-21, are as under:

Sl. No. Commodity Value of export during 2020-21(INR Cr) Value of export during 2021-22 (INR Cr) Increase in Value term (INR Cr 1. MARINE PRODUCTS 44175.75 57910.36 13734.61 2. SUGAR 20668.57 34344.69 13676.12 3. WHEAT 4173.08 15845.45 11672.37 4. RICE(OTHER THAN BASMOTI) 35557.03 45725.42 10168.39 5. COTTON RAW INCLD. WASTE 13968.38 21007.04 7038.66 6. OTHER CEREALS 5198.42 8109.45 2911.04 7. DAIRY PRODUCTS 2391.20 4744.13 2352.93 8. MISC PROCESSED ITEMS 6402.84 8714.70 2311.86 9. COFFEE 5339.65 7613.62 2273.97 10. CASTOR OIL 6801.99 8754.35 1952.36 11. GUERGAM MEAL 1949.09 3340.91 1391.81 12. BUFFALO MEAT 23459.89 24612.74 1152.85

The western region states of Gujarat and Maharashtra lead in export of agriculture and allied products followed by Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal in eastern region, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in central/northern region and Karnataka and Kerala in Southern region.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.