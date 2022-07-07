External Affairs Minister’s meeting with State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, H.E. Mr. Wang Yi on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

New Delhi : External Affairs Minister (EAM) met State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China H.E. Mr. Wang Yi on 07 July 2022 in Bali, Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

2. EAM called for an early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. Recalling the disengagement achieved in some friction areas, EAM reiterated the need to sustain the momentum to complete disengagement from all the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas. He reaffirmed the importance of fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols, and the understandings reached between the two Ministers during their previous conversations. In this regard, both Ministers affirmed that the military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should continue maintaining regular contact and looked forward to the next round of Senior Commanders’ meeting at an early date. EAM reiterated that India-China relationship is best served by observing the three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests.

3. EAM recalled his meeting with H.E. Mr. Wang Yi in Delhi in March 2022 and reviewed the progress of some key issues discussed then, including the return of students. EAM stressed the need for expediting the process and facilitating the return of students on an early date.

4. The two Ministers also exchanged perspectives on other regional and global developments. Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Wang Yi appreciated India’s support during China’s BRICS Chairship this year and assured China’s support for India’s upcoming G20 and SCO Presidency. They agreed to remain in touch.