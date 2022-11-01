External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar represents India at the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government and says we need better connectivity in the SCO region built on the centrality of interests of Central Asian states

New Delhi : External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar represented India at the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government which has just concluded and said, “Underlined that we need better connectivity in the SCO region built on the centrality of interests of Central Asian states.”

“Appreciate condolences expressed at loss of lives in #Morbi tragedy. Look forward to India’s ongoing chairship of the SCO. Will unlock the economic potential of this region in which Chabahar port & Int’l North-South Transport Corridor could become enablers, ” tweeted External Affairs Minister.

Besides, Minister also said, “Connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Member States & respect international law. Spoke of Mission LiFE launched by PM Modi which envisions replacing the prevalent ‘use and dispose of’ economy with a circular economy.”

Further, Highlighted that in 2023,UN Int’l Year of Millets, India intends to foster greater cooperation with SCO Member States on countering food crisis. Our trade with SCO Members is only $141bn,with potential to increase. Fair market access is to our mutual benefit & only way for war, he added.