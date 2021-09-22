“Exporters Conclave” cum Exhibition inaugurated by Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

New Delhi : Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by flagging off ‘Dandi March’ from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad on 12th March 2021. This Mahotsav will continue till 15 August 2023. The aim of celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is to create a Vision for India in 2047.

APEDA, a Statutory Body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, is the nodal agency for promoting Indian agro and processed food exports and is responsible for facilitating and promoting export of horticulture, floriculture, processed food, poultry products, dairy and other agro products.

APEDA has taken number of export promotion activities and initiatives, by way of development of virtual portals for organizing Virtual Trade Fairs, Farmer Connect Portal, e-office, Hortinet Traceability system, Buyer Seller Meets, Reverse Buyer Seller Meets, product specific campaigns etc. APEDA has been closely working with state government for creating infrastructure and promotion of export from the state.

In order to harness the vast export potential of Karnataka, and as a part of the series of programmes being organized by APEDA under the “Aazadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav” celebrations, APEDA Bangalore Regional Office organized an “Exporters Conclave” cum Exhibition on 22nd September 2021 (Wednesday) at The Lalit Ashok, Bangalore. Around 200 participants comprising of important stakeholders viz., State Department Officials, Central Government Agencies, Exporters, FPO’s attended the event. Around 25 stalls of various Agencies/ Stakeholders were set up as a part of this event.

The Conclave was inaugurated by Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India.